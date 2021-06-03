Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,503,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $135.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $135.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

