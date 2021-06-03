Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,136 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,275,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,459,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,859,000 after buying an additional 1,083,517 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,202,000 after buying an additional 771,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,467,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

