Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $1,377,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Prologis by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,137,000 after buying an additional 64,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 10.0% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD stock opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.