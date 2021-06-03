Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,498 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 131,684.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 142,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 198,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

DSU opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

