Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,198,000 after acquiring an additional 260,943 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG opened at $146.65 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $92.49 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.81.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

