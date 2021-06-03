Arionum (ARO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $59,669.40 and approximately $19.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,415.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,695.50 or 0.07204311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.72 or 0.01856792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.00494890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00181249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.32 or 0.00781284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.17 or 0.00484228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00438225 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.