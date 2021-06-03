Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 7,384 ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ScanSource by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ScanSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in ScanSource by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ScanSource by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCSC. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $28.72 on Thursday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $731.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

