Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Shares in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,368 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in QCR by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in QCR by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $758.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

