Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RMAX stock opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $642.36 million, a P/E ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.50. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

RMAX has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.