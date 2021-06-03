ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Stake Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW opened at $138.49 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.12.

