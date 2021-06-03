Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $126.64 Million Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,901,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 970,314 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.02% of Nuance Communications worth $126,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,843.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,947,000 after purchasing an additional 950,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 670.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 609,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 530,394 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 729.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

NUAN opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,657.33 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,570 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,366 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

