Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,287,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,109 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $190,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International by 91.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Marriott International by 56.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Shares of MAR opened at $142.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

