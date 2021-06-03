Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 111,949 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 862,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,949 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $250,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after buying an additional 687,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $120,061,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,648,000 after buying an additional 418,009 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $303.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The company has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $8,171,827.92. Insiders sold 2,101,676 shares of company stock valued at $594,636,066 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

