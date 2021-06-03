Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading 7.7% Higher

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.04. 137,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,863,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $826.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 155.39%. Equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 916,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

