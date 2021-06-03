Ashford Hospitality Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,245 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average daily volume of 11,908 call options.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,882 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 916,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 360,307 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AHT opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.85. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 155.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AHT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

