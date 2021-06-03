ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) will report earnings per share of $2.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASML’s earnings. ASML posted earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASML will report full year earnings of $15.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.75 to $15.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.08 to $20.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.90.

Shares of ASML opened at $674.09 on Monday. ASML has a 1-year low of $332.80 and a 1-year high of $688.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $642.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

