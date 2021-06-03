Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €15.80 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.97 ($19.96).

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

