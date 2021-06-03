Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €18.00 ($21.18) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

G has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.97 ($19.96).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

