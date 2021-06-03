Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Holdings Trimmed by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.87.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

