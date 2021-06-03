AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,858.67 ($115.74).

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,932 ($103.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,606.50. The company has a market cap of £104.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.22. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

