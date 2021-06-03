At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get At Home Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $396,024.00. Insiders sold 106,796 shares of company stock worth $3,232,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.