At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $396,024.00. Insiders sold 106,796 shares of company stock worth $3,232,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
At Home Group Company Profile
At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.
Featured Article: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.