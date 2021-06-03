Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 272 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,233.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,437.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,269.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

