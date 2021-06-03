Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

ATLKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $62.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 27.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.