Atlas Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $525,454.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and $525,454.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00339966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00230494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $460.75 or 0.01184448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,893.48 or 0.99984194 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034127 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.