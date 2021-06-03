Atria Investments LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $242.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $164.51 and a 1 year high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

