Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $243.46 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.51. The firm has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.62.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

