Atria Investments LLC Has $6.16 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,564 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $16,627,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $207.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $102.36 and a 1 year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

