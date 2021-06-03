Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,936 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,957,000 after acquiring an additional 338,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.24 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.48.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

