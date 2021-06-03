Atria Investments LLC Sells 3,352 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Walmart by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,801,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT opened at $141.35 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $397.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,991,985 shares of company stock worth $1,126,338,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

