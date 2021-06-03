Atria Investments LLC Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $445.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $410.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.19 and a 1 year high of $447.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

