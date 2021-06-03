AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.54. 195,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,846,012. The stock has a market cap of $210.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on T. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.