Attestor Ltd Makes New $124.23 Million Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Attestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,232,000. Edison International makes up about 77.5% of Attestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Attestor Ltd owned about 0.56% of Edison International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Edison International by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,378. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

