Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $198.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.54. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $199.52. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.