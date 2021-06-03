AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 7,502.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,569,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 366,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $20,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $102.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $106.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 45,577 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $3,682,165.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,121 shares of company stock valued at $64,052,576. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

