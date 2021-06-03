Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Avalara worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Avalara by 5.1% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth about $1,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 96.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,644,000 after buying an additional 89,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $4,283,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,583,281.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,099 shares of company stock worth $16,809,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $129.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.99. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.20 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

