AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $251.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $206.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVB. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.19.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.70. 1,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,388. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $213.67.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

