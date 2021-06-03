Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 123,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up 3.2% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.35% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 391,241.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,964,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,032 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

SSO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,422. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.59. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $57.44 and a twelve month high of $116.11.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

