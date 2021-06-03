Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 491.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $116.95. 7,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,254. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.08 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.61.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.