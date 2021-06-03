Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,544. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $179.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

