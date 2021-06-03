Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $4.94 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $76.22. 15,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,276. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $76.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.59.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.