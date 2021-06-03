Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,031,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,826,000 after buying an additional 340,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,135,000 after buying an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,025. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.119 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

