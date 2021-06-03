Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.18. 39,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791,094. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

