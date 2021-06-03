AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 96,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,903. AZZ has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZZ (AZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.