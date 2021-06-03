Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 302.90 ($3.96). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 298.70 ($3.90), with a volume of 951,773 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 465.14 ($6.08).

The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

