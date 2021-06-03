Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.63. Bally’s reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

NYSE BALY opened at $59.63 on Monday. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.45 and a beta of 2.58.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 194.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

