Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.02

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $4.48. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 20,801 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.27.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.
