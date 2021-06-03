Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.02

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $4.48. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 20,801 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

