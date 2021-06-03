Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the April 29th total of 71,400 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $165.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank7 by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bank7 by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bank7 by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank7 by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

BSVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

