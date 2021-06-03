Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.36 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.