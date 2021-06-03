Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,058 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $313.23 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.50.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

