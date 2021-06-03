Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $6.59 on Thursday, hitting $814.95. 3,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,809. The firm has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $814.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

